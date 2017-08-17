Athletes of The Week: Scholarship honorees

Congratulations to Alexandra Gladding, Joe Halligan and Joe Kuczmanski as all three are recipients of the 2017 Steve Howe Scholarship Award.

Halligan and Kuczmanski both played for the Clarkston Varsity Baseball team and are multiple varsity letter recipients.

Kuczmanski starred on the field and on the mount and is attending University of Michigan in Ann Arbor this fall. Halligan was described as an offensive powerhouse.









Gladding played for Clarkston Varsity Softball and was the only senior on the team in spring. She is attending Georgetown University in the fall.

The Steve How Scholarship Award has been given to Clarkston Varsity Softball and Baseball graduating seniors for the past 12 years.

The scholarship is named after local sandlot legend Steve Howe who led Clarkston to its only baseball state championship in 1976 and went on to break records at the University of Michigan.

He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 1980 and won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981.

“The scholarship fund was started ‘to honor the tradition of sportsmanship and outstanding performance in Clarkston Baseball and Softball,” Chris Howe shared.