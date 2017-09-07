Athletes of The Week: Season starts aces





The Clarkston Freshman Volleyball team finished their first tournament in second place at Lake Orion, Aug. 26.

They finished their pool play with a 5-1 record before going into quarterfinals against Troy and beating the Lady Colts in three games. They also defeated Saline in three games during the semifinals.

They lost to Bedford in the championship match, 25-20 and 25-13, for the second place plaque.

Highlights from the day included the Lady Wolves working hard and making great plays against their opponents.

The Lady Wolves opened the season with wins over Lake Orion, Oxford and Notre Dame Prep at a quad on Aug. 22. They defeated Orion in three games, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13. They defeated Oxford in two games, 25-18, 25-12; and defeated Notre Dame Prep in three games, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12.

For the night Ava Corsiglia had seven aces. Samantha Wycoff had 21 digs. Molly Hoffman and Kate Gualtieri had 21 hits each and Sydney Hasenfratz had seven blocks.

The Lady Wolves host a quad at Clarkston Junior High School on Thursday at 5 p.m. They host Troy Athens next Tuesday and head to Troy on Sept. 14, both games begin at 5:30 p.m. Their next tournament is at Novi High School on Aug. 16.

The Clarkston Freshman Volleyball team is Braedyn Botterill, Katrina Brumbaugh, Chloe Case, Ava Corsiglia, Kate Gualtieri, Jordyn Haden, Sydney Hasenfratz, Molly Hoffman, Meredith Morris, Jenna Nichols, Emma Olsen, Grace Pacolt, Meg Waechter and Samantha Wycoff.