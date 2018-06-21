Athletes of the Week: Senior athletes

Kayla Luchenbach and Foster Loyer were named Senior Athletes before graduating from Clarkston High School.

Both have left their mark on the basketball programs.

Luchenbach joined the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team in her freshman year.

Throughout the four years she hit many achievements, one was hitting her 1,000-point milestone during the Chad Tough charity game against Stoney Creek.

“It felt really good knowing I have had such a successful four years,” she said.

During her final year, Luchenbach and her teammates made it to the Elite Eight as they won the third regional title in the program’s history.

A few accolades she received at the end of her senior year included being named to Basketball Coaches of Michigan Best All-State team, 2017-2018 All-Metro Girls Basketball team, and 2018 Associated Press Class A All-State Second Team.

Luchenbach also played for the Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team.

Clarkston fans can continue to watch her play basketball as she heads to Oakland University.

Her parents are Steve and Nancy.

Loyer was also a freshman when he joined the Clarkston Boys Basketball team.

He and his teammates led the Wolves to not only one but two MHSAA Class A Boys Basketball State Championship titles.

“What he has done for this program, what he has done, going about business, they don’t come around like him very often,” said Dan Fife, long-time head coach.

Loyer received 3,691 votes from members of the BCAM to win the 38th Hal Schram Mr. Basketball.

“It’s an honor just to be recognized with the group of guys who have previously won it,” Loyer said. “It’s an honor to see all my hard work paying off.”

Loyer finished his high school career with 2,323 points for most points scored in the boys’ program. He also scored the most field goals for a total of 272 for first place in Clarkston’s scorebooks while also putting himself in the state books as well.

A few accolades Loyer received during his senior year were BCAM Best of the Best and Detroit Free Press Male Athlete of the Year. Wolves fans can watch Loyer in action as he makes his mark with Michigan State University. His parents are John and Katie.