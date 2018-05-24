Athletes of The Week: Shining over the county

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf team finished last week as Oakland County champions during the county tournament, May 16.

They finished with a score of 297 and was the only team in the meet to hit under 300 at Pontiac Country Club.

The Wolves finished with two in the top ten. Junior Patrick Deardorff finished in second place finished with shooting 70, two under par. Junior Harry Bowman tied for fourth place with a par of 72.

Sophomore Cole Smaka finished with a 75 and junior Noah Bridgeman finished the county meet with an 80.

Birmingham Seaholm finished in second place with 303 out of the 24 teams as Lake Orion finished in third, 305; Detroit Catholic Central, fourth, 311; and Cranbrook, fifth, 314.

The Wolves finished in second place in the Senech Services tournament at Orchard Lake Country Club with a 307 on May 14.

Freshman Alex Oda, Deardorff and Bowman shot a 76. Bridgeman hit a 79.

Grosse Pointe South finished in first place with a 302.

Teams finishing in the top ten included Hartland in third, 308; Novi, fourth, 314; Grand Blanc, fifth, 315; Plymouth, sixth, 316; Brighton, seventh, 319; Salem, eighth, 320; Birmingham Groves, ninth, 327; and South Lyon East, tenth, 329.

Three Wolves Deardorff, Bridgeman and Smaka competed in the Michigan Amateur Qualifier at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills.

Deardorff finished with a 70 and Bridgeman shot a 72 as both qualified for the 107th Michigan Amateur Championship which will be at Country Club of Detroit held June 19-23.

Clarkston has a few more tournaments before they head to the MHSAA Boys Golf Division 1 Region 3 competition on May 31 for a chance to go to the state meet. The regional meet is hosted by Hartland and is at Dunham Hills Golf Club.