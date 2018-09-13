Athletes of The Week: Success on the court

Returning Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis players Luke Baylis, Jacob Burkett, Frank Piana and Noah Fasczewski continue to give their opponents tough competition.

Within the first four weeks of the fall season, the four Singles players have combined a total record of 69-3 after the Ann Arbor Invite on Sept. 8.

Baylis, a junior, is currently undefeated on Singles No. 1 with an 18-0 record. Burkett, a senior on Singles No. 2; Piana, a junior on Singles No. 3; and Fasczewski, a sophomore on Singles No. 3, individually have an 17-1 record.

“They were all excellent last year,” said Chas Claus, head coach, at the beginning of the season. “All four are among the top players in the state in their flight. Being able to bring back a line up of that caliber is such a luxury for me. Not only to have guys who are very good but have experience of the highest levels.”

The four went undefeated during their tournament at Traverse City, Aug. 31, as they swept all four flights.

During the Ann Arbor Invite last Saturday at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, Baylis, Burkett and Piana swept their flights finishing with a gold medal. Fasczewski finished with a silver medal.

As a team, the Wolves finished in second place overall during the tournament, one match away from first place Northville. The Doubles No. 1 team of Logan Knowlson and Adam Zentner posted wins over Northville and Port Huron Northern to take home silver medals.

The Wolves head to Troy this Thursday and are back home on Monday, Sept. 17 as they host Rochester Adams, 4 p.m.

~Wendi Reardon Price