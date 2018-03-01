Athletes of The Week: Success on the slopes

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team’s determination led them to Boyne Mountain on Monday as they raced in the state finals.

The Wolves qualified for the first time since 2014 as they finished in third place during the MHSAA Girls Ski Regional meet at Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort, Feb. 14.

“We all started crying and we were super happy,” shared Katie Bayley, senior captain. “To have the girls and the boys go together is so exciting. It is the first time in my four years we’ve been able to do it. I was excited about it.”

She added what helped the team was they were all determined.

“We wanted to make it to states and be in the top three in regionals. The girls worked really hard all season. A lot of them doing a lot of extra training, extra races so we could be at our best by the time regionals came around.”

Bayley led the girls team with medals for Top 10 finishes in both GS and Slalom races, as the girls scored a total of 136 points.

During the Giant Slalom, the Wolves scored 74 points. Bayley led in the race as she earned the Bronze medal for third place followed by Annika Karlstrom in 21st, Allison Osborn in 24th, Olivia Foyteck in 26th, Chloe Swanson in 27th and Megan Ford in 39th.

In the afternoon Slalom race, Bayley skied to seventh, followed by Osborn in 13th, Swanson in 20th, Karlstrom in 22nd, Foyteck in 31st and Ford in 33rd.

“We couldn’t be happier or prouder,” said John Sych, girls coach. “They were the classic underdog going into this event. Through their hard work over this entire season, their focus on the day’s task and commitment to a team effort, this young team found success in a close, competitive contest. It truly was a team effort of ‘together we are strong.’”

The girls finished the season taking fifth place at the state finals.

~Sports Writer Wendi Reardon Price