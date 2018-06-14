Athletes of The Week: Successful season

This spring began as the comeback season for the Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team and they proved it by having a winning season and making it to the regional finals for the second time for the program.

The Wolves ended the season with a 16-12 loss to Hartland in the MHSAA Division 1 regional finals on June 1.

“Super freaking proud of my girls,” said Rachel Vickers, head coach. “The varsity lacrosse team impressed and shocked everyone this season.”

The girls defeated Grand Blanc in the regional semifinals 16-5 as they kept the Bobcats scoreless in the second half. It was the first time since 2012 the Wolves moved on to the regional finals.

The Wolves finished the season with an 11-4 overall record. They opened the season with three wins with a 12-5 victory over Stoney Creek in the season opener, 22-6 win over Fenton in the girls’ home opener and a 13-9 win over Waterford Kettering.

The Wolves graduated six seniors – Melanie Alnaraie, Gillian Anderson, Claire Austin, Emily Bragg, Isabel D’Autremont, and Christine Wakefield.

Returning next year are juniors Lexi Carmean, Nicole Martindale, Moira Moraco, Elizabeth Oda, Kate Rusnell, Emmary Stuligross, Jana Wilson; sophomores Kaitlyn Bridger, Bella Crociata, Lindsey Fredrick, Juliana Gekiere, Maggie Gipe, Olivia Toderan, Maya Roy, Melanee Sheldon, Lilly Walker, Caroline Williamson; freshman Abby Jo Burtness, Mya Covey, Alex Csizmadia and Kennedy Rusnell.

The team is coached by Vickers and assistant coach Jacob Burns.