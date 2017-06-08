Athletes of The Week: Top of the county





The Lady Wolves defended their home track as they finished the 32nd Gordie Richardson Annual Oakland County 7th & 8th Grade Track Meet last Thursday.

The eighth graders from Clarkston Junior High School scored 81 points to take first place.

“This is the first time in the 32 year history of the county meet that the Clarkston girls team has won,” said Michael Greve, coach. “This particular group of athletes is especially hard working and selfless, and many of these girls sacrificed personal achievement for the accomplishments of the team. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of student athletes.”

The Lady Wolves took first place in five events which included two relay races.

Shannon Billette finished first in the 800-meter run at 2:24.13 while Michelle Cooper finished first in the 100-meter dash, 12.68 and in the 70-meter dash, 9.20

The team of Billette, Mattie Drennan, Maddie Kujala and Ryann Fetty finished the 3,200-meter run 10:26.75 while the team of Billette, Drennan, Fetty and Callie Dickens finished the 1,600-meter relay in 4:21.44 for first places.

For second place the 800-meter relay team of Sam Aris, Callie Dickens, Karlie Mattinson and Taylor Saber finished at 1:55.44.

Third place finishes came from Dickens, 400-meter dash, 61.87; Cooper, 200-meter dash, 26.29; while Drennan finished the 1,600-meter run in fourth place, 5:38.24.

Alana Watlington finished in fifth place in the long jump, 14-09; seventh place in the 55-meter hurdles, 9.53; and 25th place, 200-meter hurdles, 34.29.

Fetty finished the 800-meter run in ninth place, 2:31; and Mattinson placed in ninth in the 100-meter dash, 13.74, and 70-meter dash, 9.92.

Aris finished in the 400-meter dash in 12th place, 65.6. She was also on the 400-meter relay team with Saber, Maya Bergman and Kihana King which finished in 13th place at 56.28.

Piper Bosart finished the shot put event in 15th place, 29-04.

See more results from the meet in next week’s edition.