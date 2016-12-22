Athletes of the Week: Undefeated champs





Clarkston Freshman Volleyball conquered a huge feat as they went undefeated during their fall season with 116 wins.

“It’s amazing,” said Daneen Kincaid, head coach. “I have never heard of a volleyball team doing this. Other sports where you only have eight or 10 competitions it is still quite an achievement, but to step out on the court 116 times and never lose a game is unheard of.”

The girls finished the season with the Year End Classic, Oct. 22, and winning their fifth tournament. Then, hosted their final quad with Rochester Adams, Walled Lake Northern and Berkley on Oct. 25.

“You don’t want to go 110 games and then lose one,” Kincaid said about how the girls were feeling going into the quad. “The second game against Adams our girls nerves got to them. We ended up winning it 25-21. It shows how volleyball is such an emotional game. After they played Adams we had some good service runs in our competitions. The girls just wanted to finish the job they came to do.”

She added the girls were a treasure to work with during the season.

“They played as a team,” Kincaid said. I told them at the beginning of the season we are only as strong as our weakest player and they worked hard to make sure everybody’s bar was raised up high and everyone was encouraged.”

The 2016 Clarkston Volleyball team is Abigail Barta, Jessica Buscher, Han=nah Cady, Morgan Dolan, Cali Ehrenberger, Courtney Farrugia, Jordan Klokeid, Natalie Luba, Jordan Newblatt, Nicole Nickelson, Lauren Schoenherr, Madeleine Smith, Abby Tolmei and Sarah White.