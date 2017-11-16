Athletes of the Week: Undefeated

The Clarkston Chiefs JV Blue team celebrated the end of their season, winning the Northern Youth Football League Superbowl, Nov. 4.

They finished their undefeated 10-0 season with a 20-12 win over Avondale for the championship win.

During National Division playoffs, they posted two shut outs as they defeated Lapeer in the first round, 26-0; and Lake Orion Green in the second round, 6-0.

It was the last season for coaches Pat Paterscak and Desmond Stephens, who had their first season together in 2013, which ended in a loss in the Superbowl to Oxford Gold. The 2014 and 2015 seasons didn’t go as planned, but during the off-seasons players like Desmond Stephens II, Cole Kortman, Jadon Zaviski, Mason McGuire, Caleb Trigalet, Luke Toderan, Landon Chamberlain and Tanner Kupp worked hard to prepare for their final season this year and their last shot for the NYFL title.

The end result was going undefeated with one of the toughest schedules in the league and setting a record for the fewest points allowed in a season. The Chiefs defense only allowed 50 points scored on the JV Blue.

The Clarkston Chiefs JV Blue team is Landon Chamberlain, Evan Day, Zachary Fenton, Trent Greene, Evan Holler, Colin Kortman, Tanner Kupp, Luke Leiendecker, Khyin Leys, Sawyer Maday, Cody Mattson, Christopher Metzler, Mason McGuire, Corey Pittman, Isaiah Rumball, Jason Santiago, Desmond Stephens II, Luke Toderan, Mason Thomson, Caleb Trigalet, Nick Waszczenko, Nash Vanvelzen, and Jadon Zaviski.