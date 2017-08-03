Athletes of the Week: Warriors place at Big House

The Clarkston Warriors team finished in third place in their division during the Grip It & Rip It Flag Football tournament at University of Michigan’s Big House on July 16.

Every player walked away a winner as they helped raise money for the Chad Tough Foundation to help fund research for pediatric brain tumors.





“I feel happy we could help the Chad Tough Foundation by doing something we love,” Luke Toderan shared.

They showed their love of the game as the Warriors placed third out of 24 teams from throughout Michigan in the 2nd/3rd grade division. They went 4-1-1.

They opened the first two games with wins over Dolphins, 12-0, and Pepsi 3rd Grade, 13-6. Against the Indiana Outlawz both teams kept each other from scoring ending the game tied at zero.

They went on to beat Paramount, 13-6, and Canton Patriots, 12-6. They lost their sixth game against the Predators, 21-13, taking them out of the running for the championship game.

“It was amazing,” Ayden Mutter said about playing at the Big House. “It was a dream come true because I love Michigan Football, and Tom Brady played on that field, too.”

He added a bonus was getting an amazing Pick Six at the Big House, when he intercepted the ball and scored a touchdown.

National Youth Flag Football League posted national standings after the tournament, and the Clarkston Warriors are ranked 11th in the nation

“It was really exciting to see because there is a lot of competition out there,” said Sarah Mutter. “I am super proud of our boys. They worked so hard and never gave up. None of the kids, or parents, were ready for the day to end. We were all hoping for the championship win.”

The Clarkston Warriors are Griffin Boman, Lukas Boman, Hayden Flavin, Darrin Linenger, Ayden Mutter, JT Shaw, Luke Toderan and Alex Waszczenko. Coaches are Shawn Toderan and Jayme Mutter.