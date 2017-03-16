Athletes of The Week: Winning season





Lady Cagers battled during the season and finished the winter with an overall 17-6 record, including two wins in the district playoffs.

“It was a great experience,” said Christine Rogers, head coach for Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball, about the season. “We played a tougher schedule than we did last year. They saw some pretty good competition. They grew as a team.”

The team has seven players returning for next season with freshman Taylor Heaton; juniors Kiana Ayotte, Maddie Beck, Ali Buscher, Kelly Cousino, Kayla Luchenbach and Molly Nicholson.

“We had players like Kiana develop a real presence on the court. Maddie came out of nowhere to lead our team. She averaged 18 points a game. Kayla had another solid season, averaging 16 points a game. Molly was the player we hoped she would be. Going forward we have a lot to build on.

“They are going to realize we missed a chance to move on and it’s going to make them hungrier for next year,” Rogers said about the returners. “We aren’t just hoping to do okay in districts. We want to win districts and they will be seniors and it will be their last chance.”

The team said goodbye to their three seniors Mary McKillop, Kristen Page and Nora Storey.

“It was tough to say goodbye,” said Rogers. “Mary gave us some good minutes against Waterford Kettering. We got into some foul trouble and Kristen tried to play through her knee injury. Nora continued to keep challenging her team to do better and to rise to the challenge.”