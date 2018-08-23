Athletes of the Week: Wolves visit Chiefs

Seniors from the Clarkston Varsity Football team visited the Clarkston Chiefs as they were practicing last week.

They shared their experiences playing football as a Wolf and previous Chiefs player and answered questions.

The Wolves also picked up donations the Chiefs had brought for the 21st Annual Rush for Food.

The varsity team kicks off their season this Friday as they head to Ann Arbor for Battle at the Big House III against Grandville, 7 p.m.

The Clarkston Chiefs Freshman and JV White teams head to Lake Orion High School to go against the Orion Green teams on Saturday. Freshman plays at 5 p.m., varsity follows.

The Chiefs Blue and Gold teams play each other on Saturday at Clarkston High School. The Freshman teams play at 11 a.m. and JV follows at 1 p.m.