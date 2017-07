Connect on Linked in

Clarkston Backyard Birders hosts guest speaker Rachelle Roake, conservation science coordinator for Michigan Audubon, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, at The Gateway, 7150 N. Main Street.

Topics include tips for native gardens, bird feeders, and nest boxes; how to attract birds, butterflies, and other creatures by creating a backyard nature sanctuary, and sharing bird stories.

Admission and coffee are free.