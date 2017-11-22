Bank robber sought

Deputies are looking for an armed robber who struck the Comerica Bank at 7565 Dixie Highway, 12:18 p.m., Nov. 20.

The robber was wearing all black, including gloves and a full face ski mask. The suspect is very short statured, possibly a f emale. The suspect left the scene in a dark blue SUV, possibly a Saturn Vue, with no license plate.

Bank tellers told deputies the robber walked up to the teller windows yelling for everyone to put their hands up. The suspect implied having a gun and told the tellers to fill black bag with cash. The suspect was able to walk away with unknown amount of money.

Suspect was last seen heading southbound on Dixie Highway. A perimeter was set up, but deputies were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. BOL was put out to surrounding departments with suspect/vehicle description.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP .

– Phil Custodio