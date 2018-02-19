BARBARA BEATRICE HAMAKER (BAUCUS)

HAMAKER (BAUCUS), BARBARA BEATRICE

Of Fort Myers, Florida, age 83, died Friday, February 9, 2018.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, Pastor Steve Wood officiating.

Burial in Crestwood Cemetery, Grand Blanc, MI.

Contributions may be made to the family.

Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Barbara was born in Flint, on May 11, 1934. She spent a large part of her life in Clarkston and was active in the Clarkston Jaycees/Jaycetts. For many years she coordinated the Clarkston Jr. Miss Scholarship Program. She had been residing in Fort Myers, Florida for the last 20+ years.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Hamaker (Robert) Walker;

sons, Kevin (Wendy) Hamaker and Kory (Ellen) Hamaker;

grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Taylor, Shaun Taylor, Nicole Hamaker (Tony) Brewer, Ashley Hamaker (Jon) Petroske, Ben Hamaker and Avery Hamaker;

great-grandchildren, Liliana Taylor, Theodore Taylor, Lincoln Petroske and Jaxson Brewer;

sister, Leah Thurau and sister-in-law, Brenda Baucus; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald George Hamaker.

Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com