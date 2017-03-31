12:00 pm

Saturday April 8

Barbara Diane Hennessy, 64, of Clarkston, MI and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on March 30, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Hennessy in 2012, parents Mike and Joan Miller, and her siblings Jim Miller, Susan (Nate) Kean, and Chris Miller. She is survived by her children Andrea (Charlie) Romines, Matthew (Laura) Hennessy, and she was the devoted Me-maw to Makena and Ashley Romines and Joshua Hennessy as well as siblings Cathy (John) Mathers, Sharon (Kevin) Whitehill, Linda (Jim) Szablinski, Joyce (Kip) Miles, Walter Miller and Nicole (Jason) Beaudette. A memorial will be held at Pilgrim Congregational Church 3061 North Adams Rd. Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 atonwith light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bethany Christian Adoption Services 901 Eastern Ave. NE P.O. Box 294 Grand Rapids, MI 49501.