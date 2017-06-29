Beaumont property up for sale

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Beaumont Hospitals had high hopes in 2005 for 63 acres in Independence Township, but dashed by 12 years and a recession, they are now offering it for sale.

William Beaumont Health System in partnership with Insite Commercial are selling the mixed-development site at the northwest corner of I-75 and M-15, along with a 34.64 acre site in Commerce Township.

In 2005, Beaumont’s ideas for the local site, bordered by M-15, I-75, and Cranberry Lake Road, included doctor’s offices, ambulatory care center for services such as CAT scans, radiology or physical, and occupational therapy, and a nursing home or senior housing.

When the purchase was made in 2006, the plan also included a 200-bed hospital, and more building and parking space.

Residential opposition was strong, with residents organizing a years long campaign against the hospital plan. Major issues included impact on property values, commercial development in a residentially-zoned area, increased traffic, no need for a second hospital because McLaren was already approved, water quality, and wetland conservation.

Independence Township Planning Commission voted to deny conceptual site plan in April 2008. Beaumont worked on a re-submittal of the project in June 2008, including a multi-stage life-care campus with a medical office building, ambulatory service center, laboratory, radiology department, imaging center, and 100-bed hospital.

The planning commission voted to approve conceptual site plan in June 2008, with final site approval in September 2008. The final plan included a multi-stage campus with medical office building, convalescent center, laboratory, radiology department, imaging center, and 100-bed hospital.

The project was placed on hold in 2008 due to the recession, according to Beaumont.

They merged with Oakwood Healthcare of Dearborn and Botsford Hospital of Farmington Hills in 2014, forming Beaumont Health System.

A reassessment of its real estate holdings and undeveloped land concluded the Independence and Commerce lots were no longer needed, according to a report in Crain’s.

Insight Commercials’ Marketing Package lists the property as available for corporate, residential, multiple family or mixed use development, with great highway visibility and location in Automation Alley.Calls for offers are due by Aug. 30.

For more information, check beaumont-land.com.