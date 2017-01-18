Bette Gene SCHLUTOW

SCHLUTOW, Bette Gene of Waterford; January 17, 2017; age 91. Preceded in death by her husband Charles John and her brother James Navarre, Jr.; loving mother of Cindy (Eric) Lampinen; grandmother of Ryan (Christina) Sovereign, Doug Lampinen, Daniel Lampinen, Blake (Carli) Lampinen, Jenny Jobe, Erica (Calvin) Heikkila and Justin (Abbey) Lampinen; sister of William Navarre; also survived by 13 great grandchildren. Funeral Service Monday 10 am at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 3-7 pm. Private Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.