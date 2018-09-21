Betty Lou Loba, 83, of McKnightstown, PA, (formerly of Clarkston) died Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, PA.

Born January 1, 1934 in Cincinnati, OH, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. Loba, who died in 1999. Mrs. Loba was an antique dealer. She is survived by her three children, James Raymond Loba, of Nokesville, VA, Dennis Raymond Loba, of Orlean, VA, Susan Loba-Dorn, of Florida, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Richmond Michigan First United Methodist Church, 69495 Main St, Richmond, MI 48062 at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 20, 2018. Following the memorial service, the combined remains of both Raymond and Betty Loba will be interred in the City of Richmond (Michigan) Cemetery adjacent to M-19 / Main Street.

Family suggests any memorial contributions be made to Betty Lou’s favorite charity Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20006.