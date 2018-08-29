Betty Sue STUDT-GUZEK

STUDT-GUZEK, Betty Sue of Clarkston; August 28, 2018; age 85. Preceded in death by her husbands W. Robert Studt and Frank Guzek, and her parents Ernie and Hallie Vaughn. Mother of Cindy (Steve) Brackett and Deborah (Steve) Scafaria; step mother of Mike (Laurie) Guzek, Chris (Dan) LaBarge, Tom (Ruth) Guzek and Pat (Cheryl) Guzek; also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Thursday 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday, August 31, 2018 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Orion. Rite of Committal Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in loving memory to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com