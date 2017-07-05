BEVERLY ANN RIEVES

RIEVES, BEVERLY ANN of Ortonville died July 4, 2017. She was 51. Born November 27, 1965 in Pontiac, Michigan to Charles “John” and Carole (nee: Lumm) Rexford. She is survived by her loving son, Connor Rieves; her parents, John and Carole Rexford; one brother, Bryan Rexford; one sister, Brenda (Paul) Hescott; parents-in-law, Phil and Nora Rieves; brother-in-law, Jeff Rieves; she was preceded in death by her loving husband Kevin Wayne Rieves. Beverly graduated with honors from Oakland Community College Nursing Program. She was employed by POH Emergency Center in Clarkston. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at St. Perpetua Catholic Church (135 Airport Rd., Waterford) from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. also on Monday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial donations may be made to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund or the Heat Stays On. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com