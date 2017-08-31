Big win at Big House

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston’s gridiron heroes celebrated on the sidelines at University of Michigan as the clock counted down.

For the second year, the Wolves were victorious in the Battle at the Big House, with a 42-7 win over Lapeer.

“We played pretty well all the way around,” said Kurt Richardson, long-time head coach for Clarkston Varsity Football.





Clarkston opened with possession of the ball and scored their first touchdown just over six minutes into the game off of Josh Cantu’s first of three touchdowns for the night.

Lapeer tied the score after a snap went over the Wolves and the Lightning recovered it to run the ball with two minutes left in the first quarter.

“The snap was kind of ugly,” Richardson admitted. “They are a good football team. They are going to win a lot of games.”

Cantu broke the tie at the beginning of the second quarter with a 10-yard run. On Lapeer’s next possession they didn’t gain much ground before the ball went back to Clarkston.

Keagan King caught the punt and in the next play Wolf Tieler Houston made a 43-yard run into the endzone on his only rushing attempt, putting the score 21-7.

The Wolves closed the first half with one more touchdown off a 9-yard run by Michael Fluegel.

Quarterback Nate Uballe was 4-for-5 for 27 yards and one down in passing. Houston caught two of the passes for 14 yards and Conner Heaton caught two passes for 13 yards.

Uballe rushed the ball eight times for 81 yards. Cantu rushed the ball 140 yards on ten carries. Fluegel rushed the ball 61 yards on ten carries and Jake Billette carried the ball three times for 73 yards, scoring one touchdown.

“We have three good backs and then Tieler broke that one run – it was nice to see,” Richardson said. “Nate played a tremendous game – throwing the ball, running the ball, and general command of defense.”

Tristan Mattson was 5-for-5 on PAT attempts and Jermaine Roemer scored on his lone PAT attempt.

Cody Hughes led defense with five tackles and one assist. Maxx Brennan and Gino Paese had three tackles each. Brennan also recovered a fumble with 4:53 remaining in the first half.

“They did not break,” Richardson said about defense. “We didn’t turn the ball over. We maybe had one, two penalties. We did some good things. We have some things we need to work on.”

The Wolves host Southfield Arts & Technology this Friday. The Warriors lost their season opener to Davison in triple overtime, 56-54.

“They are a really good team, and you always want to get off on the right step,” Richardson said. “It gives you a little momentum going in there.”

Kick off is 7 p.m., 6093 Flemings Lake Road.