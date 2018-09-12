Big win for Wolves

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Under the bright lights at Troy High School, Wolves senior Dominic Maniscalchi, junior Jeff Barnett and sophomore Kidus Johnson celebrated with their teammates with a post-game dance for a 47-7 win over the Colts.

“It was a nice win,” said Kurt Richardson, head coach. “Our kids played well. We wanted to work on some things and we did that. Everybody got in and that’s huge. Some kids who don’t get a chance for big moments had big moments.”

He added getting more kids was a highlight to the game.

“Watching Barnett score, watch big Don get the fumble recovery makes it special,” he smiled.

Troy opened with possession of the ball but lost it on their second play as senior Max Nicklin intercepted the ball.

An 8-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jake Jensen to senior Joey Steger put the Wolves on the scoreboard 69 seconds into the game.

The Colts didn’t hold onto possession long as Clarkston snatched up the ball again during an interception, this time by senior Josh Luther.

It led to the Wolves second score of the night with a 20-yard touchdown run by senior Jacob Honstetter with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Less than four minutes later, Jensen scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to finish the first quarter, 20-0.

The Wolves scored twice during the second quarter with a 32-yard field goal by senior Tristan Mattson. Then, on 14-yard touchdown run by Jensen with 1:37 left in the first half, seven second after Nicklin had his second interception of the night, 30-0.

They scored once in the third quarter off a 1-yard touchdown run by Johnson.

Senior Garrett Arms recovered a fumble less than 90 seconds into the final quarter which led to Mattson’s second field goal of the night as he scored off a 43-yard kick.

Troy’s lone score came off a 59-yard touchdown with four minutes remaining in the game by Drew Pijanowski.

They took back control of the ball when they recovered the Wolves’ fumble with 3:38 left in the game. But it was short-lived. The Colts also fumbled seven seconds later and Maniscalchi recovered the ball with an estactic celebration coming from the sidelines and bleachers.

The Wolves finished the night with a 46-yard touchdown from Barnett.

Barnett had four carries for 58 yards during the game and Johnson went 62 yards on ten rushes. Jensen had five carries for the night for 28 yards and Honstetter had four carries for 25 yards.

Mattson had two field goals and went 3-for-4 on PATs. Junior Chris Acevedo went 2-for-2 on PATs.

For defense, senior Brendan Barker had four tackles and two assists.

Juniors Dylan Erskine and Datrius McKinney had three tackles and one assist. Nicklin had two tackles and two interceptions and Luther had two tackles and one interception.

The Wolves (3-0, 1-0 OAA Red) host Rochester Adams (2-1, 1-1 OAA Red) on Friday night.

“They are a very good football team,” said Richardson. “We are going to have to play our best to beat them. They got us last year (with a 21-14 win). We have a little work to do.”

Kick off is at 7 p.m.