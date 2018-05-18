Bill ROGERS

ROGERS, Bill of Clarkston, passed away May 16, 2018 at 59 years of age. Born March 27, 1959 in Royal Oak, MI the son of the late Franklin and Joan Rogers. Beloved husband of Rebecca for 29 years; loving father of Mariah and Matthew; dear brother of Sherrie (Bob) English and James Rogers; son in law of James (Betty Estep) Frailey; brother in law of Tom (Margaret) Frailey and Mike (Joyce) Frailey; adored uncle of Bob, Jamie, Mike, Laura and Jack. Funeral Service Friday, May 25, 2018 at 11:00 AM (gathering 10:00 AM) at Cornerstone Church 4995 N. Hickory Ridge Rd. Highland 48353. The Family will receive friends Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PMCOATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Highway. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial1200 N. Telegraph Rd., 38E Pontiac, Mi 48341 Please make checks payable to: Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial.To send a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.