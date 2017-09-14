BMX track star

Brenden is an award winning BMX racer. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Elisha Goldstein of Clarkston admits to being nervous when the starting gate falls and her 7-year-old son Brenden Goldstein and other BMX racers hit the course, but it doesn’t last long.

“Once the gate drops, I’m OK,” Elisha said.

The racers speed around the hill dirt track at up to 25 mph, all on pedal powered bicycles. Brenden, a second grader at Independence Elementary School, usually came out on top.

“He’s won dozens of races – he’s the state champion for 7 year olds,” said Alan Goldstein, Brenden’s father. “He’s a whiz on the bike, really good.”

Brenden has been riding bicycles since he got on his neighbor’s bike without training wheels at 3 years old, and started racing at 5 years old.

He now races against 9-11 year olds to keep things fair.

“I just go fast,” said Brenden, who got interested in the sport after seeing it on YouTube. “I’m proud of myself (when winning races).”

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Elisha said. “I love the sport so much. There are really great families in it.”

Waterford Oaks is his home track, with races also in Davison, Traverse City, Lansing, Port Huron, Greenville, Grand Rapids, and Midland, as well as Louisville, Kentucky, where he came in third place in national competition.

During the season, which runs from May to October, Brenden races in one or two events each weekend.

“We run around like crazy,” Alan said.

He’s ready for the next step, motorcross racing, but he has to wait until he’s 10 years old, his mom said.