PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

ARTEMUS PAPPAS VILLAGE 375 5 DEPOT RD. CLARKSTON, MI 48346

2018 BOARD OF REVIEW

Tuesday March 06, 2018 at 6 pm is an Organizational Meeting For Board of Review

Monday March 12, 2018 1 to 4 & 6 to 9 pm

Monday March 19, 2018 1 to 4 & 6 to 9 pm

Tuesday July 17, 2018 6 pm Tuesday December 11, 2018 6 pm

To schedule an appointment Please call Oakland County Equalization 248-858-1861