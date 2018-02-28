Board of Review, 3-6-18

OFFICIAL PUBLIC NOTICE

The Charter Township of Independence 2018 March Board of Review will meet for its organizational session, MCL 211.29(1), at the Township Hall’s Office of the Assessor on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 9:00 am.

The Board of Review will meet at the Township Hall Board Room located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive , Clarkston, Michigan to hear appeals of 2018 assessed value (50% of market value) or classification, review Disabled Veteran Exemption Affidavits, and Poverty Exemption Applications on:

Tuesday, March 12th 9:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday, March 13th 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Appeals are for the 2018 tax year only. If you wish to appeal your assessed value in person, you must have an appointment. Appointments can be made through the Assessor’s Office by calling (248) 625-8114 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm weekdays.

*** Deadline to make an appointment is Wednesday, March 13 th at 4pm ***

A resident or nonresident may also protest to the Board of Review by mail by submitting a completed and signed “Petition to Board of Review” (Form L-4035). This form is available online at www.michigan.gov/documents/l4035f_2658_7.pdf or at the Towns

hip Assessing Department. Completed petition forms along with any documentation supporting your opinion of value (market analysis, appraisal, etc.…) should be mailed to: Independence Township Assessing Department, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346 or emailed to assess@indtwp.com . Protests by mail must be received prior to the adjournment of the March Board of Review.

The Board of Review is an appeal process to review property values, not tax bills. The Board of Review has no jurisdiction over the millage rates that are multiplied against taxable values in order to calculate the tax bill. The year 2018 tentative equalization ratio is 50%, and the estimated multiplier is 1.0000 for all property classifications.

POSTED:

PUBLISHED: 2/14, 2/21, 2/28/2018

Kimberly D. Feigley, MAAO, MCPPE

Independence Township Assessor