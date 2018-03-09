Bonnie Sue Lape

LAPE, Bonnie Sue, (nee Millen) of Almont; formerly of Clarkston; sunrise May 5, 1953; passed away sunset March 7, 2018 at the age 64.

Beloved wife of David; loving mother of Christine (Juan) Moreno, Nicole (Jacob) Eland and Erin (Michael) Vezzetti; proud “Mina” of Brittany, Brian, Morgan, Felicia, Elly, Michael, Tate, Owen, Anna and Oliver; great “Mina” of Nicole. Also survived by 2 brothers and her beloved dogs Ziggy and Andy.

Bonnie enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Celebration of Life Service Sunday 5 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 2-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com