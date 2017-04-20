Book battlers

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Wacky costumes and teams with creative names filled Springfield Plains Elementary Battle of the Books competition last week.

Springfield Plains, Andersonville and Davisburg elementaries competed in the 7th annual Fourth Grade Battle of the Books, a 10-question competition based on six books from different genres.

Students dressed up based on their team name, which they created themselves. Some groups even had performances prepared for their introduction.

Eighteen teams of four to six students competed, the most teams to ever compete in the competition.

Battle of the Books has three goals: allow students to enjoy good books, learn about teamwork and have fun.

First place went to the Radical Readers, a team from Springfield Plains who wore colorful wigs and shutter sunglasses. They won Barnes & Noble gift cards.

Second place went to Bubble Books, a team with tiny pom-poms attached to their shirts, and third place went to another Springfield Plains team, the Undercover Girls, who were dressed as Sherlock Holmes.

Other categories included: Best Team Costume, which went to the Goddesses of Reading, dressed as little Aphrodites. Best Team Name went to Eat, Sleep, Read, Repeat, who’s shirts had their team name and each member wore a Unicorn sleeping mask.

All the teams enjoyed cookies after the competition, which was sponsored by The Friends of the Springfield Township Library.