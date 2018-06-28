Book spreads word of vets’ sacrifice

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

When Peg Roth of Clarkston read an article on the 2018 picture book “Hero at Home” she thought it was perfect for her hometown.

“I heard someone say, they thought the war was over,” Roth said. “People don’t understand what’s going on.”

“This is a different kind of war,” said Amy Laboissonniere of the American Legion Post 63 Auxiliary.

The 2018 book, written by Sarah Verardo and illustrated by Inna Eckman, tells the story of a little girl and her dad, a wounded veteran.

Verardo’s husband, Michael Verardo, is one of the most severely wounded veterans of the Global War on Terror. Michael was wounded in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan with Bravo Company, 2-508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. Recovery required 100 surgeries and years of speech, visual, physical, and occupational therapies.

The book portrays Michael with his wife and children, with “a special leg that looks like it belongs on a robot” and an arm “rebuilt with lots of tools.” With a brain injury suffered in combat , “sometimes he makes mistakes like putting keys in the fridge and milk in the closet. Grace, her sisters, and their Mom help him with his day,” according to the book. “Grace’s Dad tells her that sometimes people get hurt and their bodies change, but they still have the same heart.”

Roth ordered 10 books for Clarkston-area libraries. She showed it to the American Legion Auxiliary, of which she is a member, and they ordered 10 more.

“It’s such a good idea for kids,” said Amy Laboissonniere, Post 63 Auxiliary. “The mission of the legion is to help the community recognize veterans’ sacrifice, to help understand what they go through.”

“It’s a great educational tool,” Roth said.

Two each of books will go to school libraries at Clarkston Community Schools’ seven elementaries, Clarkston Independence District Library, and the two Little Libraries on Main Street and in Depot Park.

They’ll be inscribed on behalf of American Legion Post 63, Sons of the American Legion, and the Legion Auxiliary.

Sarah and Michael live outside Charlotte, North Carolina, with their three daughters. Michael advocate for the severely wounded veterans and their families.

Proceeds from the book go to the mission of The Independence Fund, founded in 2007 and of which Sarah is executive director.

For more information, check www.independencefund.org.