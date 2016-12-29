Book thrown at suspect





BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Roy-Lee Jeffrey Genright, 48, of Detroit faces a slew of charges in the Dec. 17 armed robbery of Clarkston Jewelry Outlet on Dixie Highway.

Genright was arraigned on Dec. 21 in front of Judge Joseph Fabrizio, 52-2 District Court in Independence Township, on charges including: armed robbery with personal injury, punishable by up to life in prison; possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, up to two years in prison consecutively; assault with intent to murder, up to life; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two years consecutively; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, 10 years, $5,000 fine; possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two years consecutively; firearms possession by felon, five years, $5,000 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon; and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two years consecutively. He was given a $1,000,000 cash or surety bond.

He is currently on parole for two counts of armed robbery and habitual offender, fourth offense, paroled on Feb. 18, 2015, out of Wayne/Detroit Metro district.

He pled guilty to two armed robberies in Detroit in 1993, 15-30 years; car theft in Detroit in 1989, eight months-2 1/2 years; Detroit car theft in 1988, 1-5 years; and burglary in Detroit in 1986, two years.

He is accused of robbing the jewelry store with another suspect on Dec. 17, at which the owner of the store, Dan Chiappelli was shot at and wounded. The suspects took cash, jewelry and a handgun, and fled the store. Chiappelli pursued the suspects in his pickup truck, locating them on White Lake Road at the entrance to Lakeview Cemetery. Shots were fired at Chiappelli, who rammed the car driven by the suspects, causing them to flee on foot.

Genright was found by deputies near the water tower northwest of the intersection of Dixie Highway and White Lake Road. The second suspect fled across Middle Lake, which was frozen, and stole a 2014 Jeep Cherokee from a home in the 6000 block of Middle Lake Road. Search continues for the second suspect.

Chiappelli was treated and released from McLaren Oakland for the wound to his back from gunshot fragments, and cuts and bruises suffered when he was pistol whipped.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a minimum of a $1,000 cash reward.