Bordine’s donates $6,900 to Assistance League

Calvin Bordine, president of Bordine’s in Springfield Township, recently presented Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan with a check for $6,900, a portion of which came from ticket sales from Bordine’s annual Holiday Extravaganza.

“We are inspired by the community spirit of those who attended and we are grateful for the generosity shown by Bordine’s leadership,” said Rosemary Dirksen, Assistance League president. “Generous hearts are always in season. This helps our chapter continue to make a profound impact on local families in the communities we serve.”

More than 400 guests celebrated the holidays at the Nov. 8 event. The donation will further the Assistance League mission to provide clothing, food, educational support and comfort to nearly 23,000 children and adults each year.

The Extravaganza featured food samples from local restaurants, wine accompaniments, creative holiday displays, music, games, and raffles. Raffle tickets were awarded to guests who brought warm winter accessories, amounting to an additional donation of 226 hats and 392 pairs of gloves.

“There is a lot of love in this festive winter wonderland,” said Violet Cholakian, Assistance League board member. “It certainly put us in the holiday spirit while we shop for a cause.”

Assistance League has been serving communities since 1993 through philanthropic programs and ReSale Connection store. Bordine’s has been the largest family-owned grower and retail garden center in Michigan for 77 years.