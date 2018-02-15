Bowlers roll wins

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Bowling team defeated North Farmington on Feb. 5, 24-6. Sean Furness led the team with games of 201 and 215 with a 416 series. Drew Sagowitz shot a 213 and 196 for a 409 series. Jake Phelps shot a 213 game, Justin Evans shot a 212, and Leo Chasse shot a 204.

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Bowling team defeated North Farmington, 18-12. Hannah Turk led the team with a 448 series with games of 237 and 211. Ashley Elinski shot her personal best game of 233 and 174 for a 407 series.

The Clarkston Boys JV Bowling team defeated North Farmington, 28-2. Cale Herzenstiel led the team with games of 213 and 209 for a 422 series. Drew Clayton had games of 193 and 190 for a 383 series. Andrew Bradford had a game of 219; Josh Boyd had a game of 203; and Devin Tyus had a game of 200.

The three teams defeated Royal Oak on Thursday, Feb. 8. The boys varsity team won their match, 28-2. Sagowitz led the team with a 406 series with games of 223 and 183. Evans shot a 210 and 191 for a 401 series. Chasse had a 211 game and Phelps had a 184 game.

The girls won their meet, 30-0. Reagan Barker had good games of 187 and 189 for a 376 series. Angelina Stowers had a game of 190 and Turk had a game of 208.

“We had a really good day,” said Jim Turk, girls head coach.

The boys JV team won their match, 29-1. Tim O’Daniel led with a 425 series with games of 233 and 192. Clayton had games of 219 and 176 for a 395 series. Boyd had games of 189 and 171 for a 358 series. The Wolves opened the week on Monday against Troy.