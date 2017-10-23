Bowman fundraiser for local charities

Bowman Chevrolet is celebrating 33 years in Clarkston. To mark the occasion, the dealership will donate 33 percent of total dinner sales at downtown Clarkston restaurants to four local charities on Oct. 25.

Patrons who dine at Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen, The Fed, Honcho, and Union Woodshop will have 33 percent of their bill matched and donated to Clarkson SCAMP, My Habitat Clarkston, Easterseals Michigan, and Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA).

“Our success hinges on our community,” said Katie Bowman Coleman, president, Bowman Chevrolet. “We believe in reciprocating by supporting local charities. These four organizations have been near and dear to Bowman for years, and we want to help further fund their outstanding work.”

The donation match will take place during dinner service only on Oct. 25, and reservations are not required.

Patrons active on social media are encouraged to check-in at the restaurants and use the hashtag #dineout33 and tag @bowmanchevrolet.