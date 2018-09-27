Breakfast with Sen. Peters

Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a breakfast with U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Monday, Oct. 8, from 8:30-10 a.m. at Bowman Auto Center.

Peters serves on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. He is currently working on bipartisan legislation to update federal safety standards, and safe development and deployment of self-driving vehicles.

“Development of autonomous vehicles and the technology to create them is such an important part of our auto industry and economy in Michigan,” said Fred Ritter, past Chamber president and current board member. “We’re very pleased and honored at the Clarkston Area Chamber to host U.S. Senator Gary Peters whose Senate leadership on this issue will give us a rare and advance view of self-driving vehicles and how the changes they will bring will affect all of us.”

Admission is $12, breakfast provided by Brioni Café and Deli. Register at www.clarkston.org.