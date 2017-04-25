Breaking News! Road Closures in Springfield Township

Connect on Linked in

This just in from Oakland County’s road commission:

Canadian National (CN) will close the following locations to through traffic today (Apr. 25) at 10:30 a.m. for emergency railroad crossing repairs:

The first closure is Rattalee Lake Road between Terrace Road and in Eaton Road in Rose Township. The detour for the closure is Terrace Road to Davisburg Road back to Rattalee Lake Road and vice versa.

The second closure is Clark Road between Dilley Road and Hogback Lake Road in Springfield Township. The detour for the closure is Hogback Lake Road to Andersonville Road back to Clark Road and vice versa.

The repair work at both locations should be completed on Monday, May 1, 2017.