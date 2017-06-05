BREAKING NEWS: Hit-and-run car model ID’d





Oakland County Sheriff’s crash investigators identified a possible suspect vehicle in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Ormond Road south of French Lane in Springfield Township, June 3 at 1:30 a.m. Deputies are looking for a 2002 or 2003 light colored Mitsubishi Galant. The suspect vehicle should have left front end damage and it is missing the left front fog lamp assembly.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $2,500 cash reward being offered and you will remain anonymous. The crash remains under investigation.

According to the investigation, Michael Bailey of Springfield Township, 63, was operating a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Ormond Road, south of French Lane, when he lost control while attempting to avoid a deer in the road, and collided with the deer.

The motorcycle went down on its side. Bailey was lying on the road when a vehicle traveling southbound ran over his body. That unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Bailey was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the traffic crash.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs are a factor in this crash.