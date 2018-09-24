Brian P. Payette

PAYETTE, Brian P.; of Waterford formerly of Farmington Hills & Pontiac; August 20, 2018; age 79; brother of June Ritchie & Judie (Ross) Vartian; uncle of Jennifer (Guy) Thamer, Raffi (Genevieve) Vartian, Aram Vartian, Paulette (Tom) Sharkey, George (Melissa) Bochnig, Mary Jane (Art) Arndt & Patrick (Erin) Grueber; many great nieces & nephews; preceded in death by his partner Russ Smith, parents: George & Nora and siblings: Madelyn Panks & Mike Payette. Brian retired from Kroger, West Bloomfield, as a meat cutter. He enjoyed spending time with family and vacationing. He enjoyed long walks with his lifelong partner, Russ. Memorial Service Saturday, September 29th at 10:00am at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 9:00am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com