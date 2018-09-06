Bridge walk in Depot Park

Jack and Reagan Rogers, with their parents Gary and Liz Rogers, show off their bridge-walking certificates. Photo by Phil Custodio

Families enjoyed a final warm, summer day under blue skies and sun at the Labor Day Let’s Walk the Bridges in Depot Park event.

Residents planned the family-friendly event as a new Labor Day tradition in Clarkston.

Walkers received a commemorative certificate at each of the bridges in Depot Park downtown, and enjoyed old-fashioned games like a penny dig, sack races, and tug of war.