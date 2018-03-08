Briefly in C-Town

Methodists host Egg hunt: The Community Egg Hunt, hosted by Clarkston United Methodist Church, is Saturday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

The hunt includes pictures with the Easter Bunny, a hunt for 3,000-plus eggs and refreshments.

Due to the construction at the church, the egg hunt is being held on the field of Renaissance High School, 6558 Waldon Rd., Clarkston.

It is free and all are welcome. For more information contact Hallie Guzal at hguzal@clarkstonstaff.org or 248-625-1611.

SCAMP fees refunded: City Council voted unanimously, Feb. 26, to refund $225 to Clarkston SCAMP for its Walk and Roll fund raiser.

The non-profit group had been charged $200 for rental of Depot Park and a $25 administrative fee.

SCAMP was not charged the fees in previous years, said Aimee Baker, SCAMP executive director.

“I have come to plead our case to have it donated,” she told the council.

The summer camp also paid a $200 fee for hanging its banner on Main Street, which is normal, Baker said.

About 800 people, mostly children, come to the park for the annual fund raiser, walking or riding the parks.

“It’s a fun day for the kids,” Baker said.

Council member Sue Wylie asked administration to draft a policy for non-profit groups, so they don’t have to individually plead their cases in the future.

Family fun events: Oakland County Parks hosts Pop In & Play at Springfield Oaks County Park, 12450 Andersonville Road, from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 8. The free, family-friendly game night will feature larger than life favorites like Jumbo Jenga, Colossal Connect Four, Towering Tic Tac Toe and Significantly-sized Scrabble.

Check out A Pirate’s Life for Me on Saturday, March 10 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road. Learn about previous piracy on the Great Lakes, then head out onto the trail and put pirate skills to the test during a pirate scavenger hunt. Cost is $7/person and pre-registration with payment is required by calling 248-858-0916.

Visit www.OaklandCountyParks.com for more information.