From left, Ryan Merritt, Aiden Pagel, and Grayson Coe play a game of Taboo, all wearing mouthguards to make things interesting, during their holiday party at Independence Elementary, Dec. 21. Photo by Phil Custodio

Snacks, games, and tons of party fun filled the halls of Independence Elementary, Dec. 21. While the merriment filled the school, the parking lots and local streets were filled with tons of parents’ cars.