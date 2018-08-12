Burl STARNES

STARNES, Burl; of Waterford; August 11, 2018; age 89; preceded in death by his wife Ruby; father of James (Jane), Bernard (Leslie), Dennis (Mary) & Dan (Julie); “Pa” of Trac, late Marisa, J.R. (Nicolette), Kara, Nikki (Josh), Kirk (Amy), Joseph (Lexie), Megan (Alex), Casey, Jack & Kathryn; great grandpa of Luke, Micah, Peter, Matthew, Caleb, Reuben, Alex, Brenden & Levi; sister of Flora Pollard; preceded in death by 9 siblings. Burl loved his family and made them his priority. He retired from General Motors Truck & Bus in 1991. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00-5:00pm & 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post