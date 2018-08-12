Burl STARNES

STARNES, Burl; of Waterford; August 11, 2018; age 89; preceded in death by his wife Ruby; father of James (Jane), Bernard (Leslie), Dennis (Mary) & Dan (Julie); “Pa” of Trac, late Marisa, J.R. (Nicolette), Kara, Nikki (Josh), Kirk (Amy), Joseph (Lexie), Megan (Alex), Casey, Jack & Kathryn; great grandpa of Luke, Micah, Peter, Matthew, Caleb, Reuben, Alex, Brenden & Levi; sister of Flora Pollard; preceded in death by 9 siblings. Burl loved his family and made them his priority. He retired from General Motors Truck & Bus in 1991. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00-5:00pm & 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00am at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com