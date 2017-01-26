Cagers post 10th consecutive win

The Wolves remained undefeated during their trip to Southfield Arts & Technology last Friday with a 59-50 win.

“It was a good game,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Dan Fife. “They made us do a lot of different things, a lot of different looks in the environment. It was a good close game for us.”

He added the most points the Wolves were ahead was 11 points.

Junior Foster Loyer led the team with 20 points and senior Dylan Alderson added 15 points during the night. Sophomore Taylor Currie had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The boys opened the week against North Farmington on Tuesday, which was scheduled last week but postponed due to icy conditions. They head to Bloomfield Hills this Thursday and host West Bloomfield on Tuesday.

“We have a good week,” Fife said, adding they don’t know too much about the teams. “We have seen them, but you really don’t know until you play them.”

They are back home on Feb. 6 as they host Wayne Memorial

* * *

The Clarkston Boys JV Basketball team also defeated Southfield, 46-33 to improve their record to 8-1.

Jake Jensen led with 18 points and Josh Luther had 11 points.

The freshman team was unsuccessful against Southfield and lost, 34-25. Cole Donchez led the team with 10 points.