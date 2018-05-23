Candidate for office in business group

Marilyn Lash of Clarkston, member of the Greater Oakland Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), is an approved candidate for district vice president.

Lash is a 46-year member of ABWA and has been active in Greater Oakland and Tipacon Charter Chapter as an officer and committee chairwoman. She is a member of the Inner Circle, having sponsored 24 members in the Association. Greater Oakland nominated her this year as a candidate for Top Ten Business Woman of ABWA 2019.

She is currently vice president in charge of talent for Accent Entertainment and Productions. She spent 19 years in education, 14 in public and five in preschool, plus time in the business world in secretarial, accounting, and office manager positions. She has an Associates Degree in Business Administration from Oakland Community College, completed Continuous Early Childhood Education hours required by the State of Michigan for five years, and she is completing the Women as 21st Century Leaders course with ABWA through Park University, Parkville, MO.

Marilyn lives in Clarkston with her husband, Richard Lash. Her three sons were raised in Clarkston and attended Clarkston schools. She is a member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church, president of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans/State of Michigan and a Relay for Life volunteer.