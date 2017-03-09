Career info from pros





Clarkston High School PTSA hosted almost two dozen local professionals at their third annual Career Seminars for 11th grade students, Feb. 24.

“This program is timed perfectly for our 11th graders as they are starting to look at colleges, trade schools, or job opportunities available after high school,” said Kim Hardtke, CHS PTSA Career Seminar co-chair. “They may be feeling pressure to pick majors or decide their future career path. Our goal is to expose our students to various options and to impress upon them it’s okay to not know exactly what they want to do at this point in their life. There are steps they can take to figure it out and their career choice may change throughout their life,”

Co-chairs Kim Hardtke and Melisa Taylor invited speakers from small business owners to professionals in large corporations to share their career journeys with the students.

“CHS would like to thank all of the presenters who volunteered their time to interact with our students,” Hardtke said.

Professionals participating included:

Gary Bell, dimensional management engineer for Dimensional Controls Systems;

Brandy Boyd, chief of Recreation Programs and Services for Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission;

Matt Covey, deputy fire chief for Waterford Regional Fire Department;

Phil Custodio, editor of The Clarkston News;

Laura Lee Fulco, health and wellness manager for Sam’s Club;

Deputy Frank Gavey, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office;

Frank and Cathy Genovese, owners of Candy Cane CHRISTmas Tree Farm;

Mick Goik, president/COO of Crestmark Bank;

Julie Heuser, sales account manager for Grammer Industries;





Kelli Horst, branding and marketing consultant to higher education;

Kelly Hyer, recreation supervisor for West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation;

CJ Johnson, deputy of counter intelligence, Geek Squad, Best Buy;

Rayna Kaspar, pharmacist for Walgreens;

Robin Kirk, physical therapist;

Heather Kresbaugh, U.S. postal inspector;

Sean Miller, attorney, Law Office of Sean R. Miller;

Dr. Joshua Newblatt, DO, owner and medical director of Pine Knob Urgent Care;

Chelsea O’Brien, owner of Clarkston Farms;

Zac Reynolds, aquarist at Sea Life Michigan;

Maria Veen, senior engineering manager for Bosch;

Julie Walker, registered dental assistant and clinical coordinator for Munk Orthodontics; and

Mickey York, FOX Sports host.



