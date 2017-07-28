Carolyn Anne BAILEY

BAILEY, Carolyn Anne, of Clarkston; July 26, 2017; age 70. Beloved wife of Roger of 37 years; loving mother of Leslie Anne (Daniel) Incandela and Julian Paul (Arielle) Bailey; daughter of Mary and the late Robert Ballard; sister of Roger (Leslie) Ballard, Robin and Debbie. Carolyn enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Friends may visit Saturday 3-5 & 7-9 pmat the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Celebration of Life Service Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 12 noon at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Lighthouse of Oakland County. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com