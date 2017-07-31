Catherine BECK (KENNEDY)

BECK (KENNEDY), Catherine “Joei”; of Clarkston formerly of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada; unexpectedly July 29, 2017; age 42; wife of Darryl; mother of Madison MacDonald, Claira & John Beck; daughter of Greg (Sherry) Kennedy & Heather (Joe) Brennan; sister of Gregory (Catherine) Kennedy, Kory (Dominique) Brennan, Kyle (Jessie) Brennan, Jarret Kennedy, Mitchel Kennedy, Justin Kennedy, Courtney Kennedy & Sandy Curry; daughter in law of Gale & John Beck; sister in law of Eric (Holly) Beck. Joei volunteered with Children’s Tumor Foundation and Team RUSH, always putting her family first. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Tumor Foundation.

