Celebrate Independence in C-town!

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Marian Emery and her Model A are one of the many staples in Clarkston’s Fourth of July parade people are excited to see next Tuesday.

“My dad drove it in the parade for years,” she explained.

Her father, Dr. Ashton Emery, purchased the vehicle from Henry Ford and drove it in all the parades in Clarkston, as well as other events. When he passed in the late 1970s, Marian carried on the tradition.

“They holler at you and wave to you,” she said about being in the parade each year. “There’s a lot to a small town parade. You go to a large parade and you don’t know anybody. Everyone in Clarkston comes out for this. There’s people who come back.”

“The parade has a small town feel with a huge audience,” added Kathy Novak, a member of the Clarkston Optimist Club. “It gives such a sense of community. When people come out here they get an opportunity to see the heart of our community and what we are all about here in Clarkston. We open our arms and we just put on a great show.”

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrate Independence” and already has over 90 entries, including fire trucks, local businesses and local non-profit organizations.

Novak said attendees can expect the same patriotic feel, patriotic theme and small town feel the parade has had for over 50 years.

Sashabaw Presbyterian Church is making their first appearance in a long time, said Reverend Laura Sias Lee.

“We are excited to be in it,” she said. “It’s part of the community. We wanted to do it this year especially with our partnership with Clarkston Community Schools.”

She added they are passing out coloring sheets and crayons with a drawing by a local artist with information about the historic church on Maybee Road.

“The Fourth of July parade brings people together,” Lee said. “One of the beauties of Clarkston is it’s like a small town. It gives the feeling of community and celebration.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at St. Daniel Church and ends at Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Novak explained there are two stages with announcers with one at 90 N. Main Street and one at 15 S. Main Street.

Each will have a graduated student from Clarkston High School singing the National Anthem.

“It’s really great because it really hits home because they are local kids,” Novak said.

Entries are still welcome and they are also looking for children with decorated bicycles to participate.

“We did that for the first time last year and had about 30 kids,” Novak said. “It was a new idea from one of our comittee members. We thought it was great. We were pleased to see so many kids come out.”

To register, please visit www.clarkstonparade.org. There is no fee for non-profit organization. There is a minimal fee for businesses and political entries.

“If you have a float or a car – decorate it,” Novak smiled. “We are doing it for all the kids and people who come out to see it. It’s a safe environment, a big show in a small town.”

The Fourth of July parade is organized by the Clarkston Optimist Club, Mt. Zion Church, St. Daniel Catholic Church and Clarkston Lion’s Club.

For more information please call 248-514-1729, 248-620-2984 or email clarkstonparade@gmail.com.

“We are united on this day,” said Novak. “What a great way to kick off your holiday.”