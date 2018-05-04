Charles Gray Robertson IV of Rochester Hills, Michigan, May 2, 2018. Born June 21, 1959 in Clarkston, Michigan where he graduated from Clarkston High School and then graduated from Western Michigan University in 1982 with a degree in Journalism and soon after traveled the world as a tour guide for composer and singer star Barry Manilow. He then had a very successful career in Trademark Licensing. He is survived by his son Charles Gray Robertson V, daughter Anna Lilly Robertson and their mother Melanie Baldwin Robertson; father Charles Gray Robertson III, mother Kay Keller Robertson, sister Patricia Kay (John) Fredricksen and brother Gregory Keller Robertson. Although a tireless and dedicated worker, he always left ample time for family and fun. He was very well coordinated and was good at anything athletic. For example, he sometimes entertained the children at their elementary school in Rochester by riding through the halls in his business suit on a unicycle while juggling! He will be desperately missed by his family and many close friends. Family and friends may visit Sunday 4-7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Funeral on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for the future education of Gray & Anna. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com